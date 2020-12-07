Hubb scores 18 as Notre Dame holds off Detroit Mercy 78-70

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, as a balanced Notre Dame used a 12-0 run in the closing minutes and fended off Detroit-Mercy 78-70.

Five players reached double figures for the Fighting Irish.

Dane Goodwin scored 15 with 10 rebounds, Juwan Durham scored 12 with nine rebounds and Cormac Ryan scored 12 with six assists.

Goodwin scored on a jumper to regain the lead for the Irish, 64-63 and Ryan followed with a 3-pointer in the decisive 12-0 run.

Bul Kuol led Detroit Mercy with a career-high 18 points and six rebounds.

12/6/2020 9:36:25 PM (GMT -5:00)