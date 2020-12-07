Advertisement

Hubb scores 18 as Notre Dame holds off Detroit Mercy 78-70

Juwan Durham scored 12 with nine rebounds in Notre Dame's 78-70 victory over Detroit Mercy.
Juwan Durham scored 12 with nine rebounds in Notre Dame's 78-70 victory over Detroit Mercy.(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, as a balanced Notre Dame used a 12-0 run in the closing minutes and fended off Detroit-Mercy 78-70.

Five players reached double figures for the Fighting Irish.

Dane Goodwin scored 15 with 10 rebounds, Juwan Durham scored 12 with nine rebounds and Cormac Ryan scored 12 with six assists.

Goodwin scored on a jumper to regain the lead for the Irish, 64-63 and Ryan followed with a 3-pointer in the decisive 12-0 run.

Bul Kuol led Detroit Mercy with a career-high 18 points and six rebounds.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/6/2020 9:36:25 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to a shooting scene late Friday night.
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating fatal shooting
His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified
Beloved hockey player remembered at ceremony Friday
Beloved hockey player remembered at ceremony Friday
The South Bend Common Council has voted 8-1 in favor of a citizens police review board.
South Bend police car damaged in shots fired incident
Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees
Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees

Latest News

Williams is the first Irish running back to hit that mark since Josh Adams back in 2017.
Kyren Williams surpasses 1,000 rushing yards this season
Notre Dame women’s basketball (2-2) battled back in the second half and closed out a gritty...
Irish grind out 65-58 win over IUPUI
Notre Dame’s final home game of the 2020 season was also the final home game for long time PA...
Notre Dame PA announcer Mike Collins calls final game for the Irish
Plitt throws 4 TD passes in Ball St. win over C. Michigan