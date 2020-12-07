Advertisement

Hauser nets 24, No. 8 Michigan St. tops Western Mich. 79-61

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Dec. 6, 2020
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Joey Hauser had a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading No. 8 Michigan State to a 79-61 win over Western Michigan.

The Spartans seemed flat for a second straight game at home after beating No. 6 Duke with an inspired effort on the road.

They led the Broncos by just two points midway through the second half and trailed for six-plus minutes in the game.

Hauser made a career-high six 3-pointers.

He helped Michigan State pull away with a 19-6 run that was capped by his shot just inside the school’s logo.

12/6/2020 9:15:22 PM (GMT -5:00)

