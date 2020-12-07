Gov. Whitmer extends social restrictions

LANSING, Ind. (WNDU) - A dozen more days of social restrictions will be needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today extended an executive order put in place three weeks ago to deal with rising case counts.

That means 12 more days with no in person learning at Michigan high schools and colleges.

It means keeping bars, bowling alleys and casinos closed.

It means no in person dining at restaurants through December 20th.

“ Adults with positive COVID tests were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than those who were negative. It’s not anyone’s fault. It’s not the restaurants fault. It’s not my fault,” said the governor. “This is how COVID-19 spreads. It’s just that simple.”

The governor was concerned that 79-percent of al the states hospital beds are currently occupied and that 14.1 percent of all CoVID tests are coming back positive. “The hospital capacity issue that we are dealing with right now is different than it was in the spring because in the spring different parts of our state had different COVID numbers. Patients could be transferred from one area that had smaller or higher COVID numbers to an area that had lower COVID numbers. You could ask for staff to come in and help in places that were being overwhelmed. You could ask people from other states to come in and help. Unfortunately that is not the case right now.”

The 12 extra days will allow officials to determine if Thanksgiving holiday gatherings will cause a spike in the coronavirus numbers, and the governor concluded with her wish for Christmas. “No matter what we show in the next 12 days, I am discouraging people from gathering for Christmas. It doesn’t mean we cancel Christmas. It means we celebrate in a responsible way and we make our plans now to do that. If our numbers go down by a good amount it still doesn’t mean that COVID is gone by Christmas. So in order to make sure that next year’s celebration can be like last year, we can have everyone together this year’s has to be smart.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.