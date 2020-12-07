COVID-19 testing site comes to the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System’s COVID-19 testing site has a new location.

The old spot on Elm Road is now closed, and the new site is located inside the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Testing will take place in two drive-through lanes outside of the Esther Singer Building.

The extra space at the fairgrounds will allow for more testing to take place every day.

Those getting tested are asked to register online ahead of time and bring a photo ID.

The results will be texted directly to the phone number provided during registration.

The testing entrance is located through gate one, off Ironwood Road.

The hours for testing at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

