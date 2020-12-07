COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, but a spike could be coming

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana has seen a downturn in hospitalizations for COVID-19, but what are the reasons why and are hospitals in our area seeing that decrease?

“Well, I wonder if the Governor’s new orders and recommendations had an impact,” Dr. Dan Nafziger says. He is Chief Medical Officer with Goshen Hospital.

On November 30th Indiana had 3,460 COVID-19 hospitalizations in total. Now fast forward to this past Saturday and the state reported 3,189.

Perhaps, more people are taking the advice of health officials.

“As we see cases rise in individual communities, I would expect people’s behavior might change,” Dr. Nafziger adds.

Goshen Hospital is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 patients

“We were at a point where we had about 60 patients in the hospital with COVID.”

Today Goshen Hospital is at 42 in total, however their ICU remains full and many surgeries are cancelled.

We also checked in with St Joseph Health System and they say they have seen a decrease in hospital admissions, but anticipate an increase from cases coming from Thanksgiving gatherings. Here is their full statement:

“The current hospitalization trends show a decrease in admitted patients, but the overall COVID patient count in SJHS remains relatively high. In addition to existing patients, we anticipate an increase in hospitalizations later this week related to exposure at Thanksgiving get-togethers. The team at SJHS continues to work very hard to make patients well and get them back home. Since November 15, we have treated and discharged 295 COVID patients’ home to continue their recovery. We remain concerned about staffing requirements for the care of COVID patients. Recent hospitalizations are slightly lower than days ago; however, the intense situation created by this pandemic for our community and its physicians and nurses remains unchanged.” - Genevieve Lankowicz, SJHS Chief Clinical Officer

Beacon Health had a similar statement:

“The number of patients in our hospitals who tested positive for Covid-19 has declined over the last week. Thank you to everyone in the community who has been wearing a mask and social distancing. Your efforts have helped to slow the spread of the virus.” ”Unfortunately, it appears as though cases in our community are increasing again after the Thanksgiving holiday. We are anticipating that hospital admissions will increase again over the next two weeks. “”In the meantime, we are working diligently to provide some services that were delayed during the recent surge of hospital admissions. We urge everyone to continue to wear masks, social distance, and avoid group gatherings whenever possible.”

-Dr. Dale Patterson, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.

Goshen Health also expecting a spike in cases.

“An average person who get’s exposed to COVID on Thursday, a Thanksgiving, is likely to get symptoms maybe the Tuesday following, or the Thursday following, so that would be last week,” Dr. Nafziger says.

He adds this week would likely be when people are sick enough to seek hospitalization, and its possible providers are starting to see that rise now. The most current Indiana report shows a slight increase in cases, only 25 from Saturday to Sunday, but now sitting at 3,215 total COVID hospitalizations.

“We’re still quite full, it’s still a fairly critical time,” Dr. Nafziger says.

A critical time, with Christmas just around the corner.

“It was still a real challenge at Thanksgiving, people wanted to travel, they wanted to see their friends and families, I completely understand that, but there’s just too much COVID around right now and vaccines are on the way. We have a light at the end of the tunnel,” Dr. Nafziger adds.

One other concern we heard from health care providers today is having enough staff to treat all these patients as some can’t work and have to isolate due to exposure or even test positive themselves. We’ll keep an eye on cases this week and bring you the latest here on 16 News Now.

