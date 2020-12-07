Advertisement

Chick-fil-A accuses poultry producers of price fixing

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is suing 17 poultry producers, accusing them of banding together to fix prices and charge more.

The lawsuit includes the country’s Top 3 chicken suppliers – Tyson, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Sanderson Farms.

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages to share confidential bidding and pricing information with one another.

This isn’t the first lawsuit against the poultry industry that alleges anti-competitive conduct.

Since 2008, multiple major supermarket operators and food service distributors have also filed civil suits.

This year, the Department of Justice indicted senior chicken industry executives and sales officials on criminal charges of bid-rigging and price-fixing.

The producers have pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges and major chicken companies are contesting the civil-court claims.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Bend Common Council has voted 8-1 in favor of a citizens police review board.
South Bend police car damaged in shots fired incident
Notre Dame’s final home game of the 2020 season was also the final home game for long time PA...
Notre Dame PA announcer Mike Collins calls final game for the Irish
Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees
Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees
His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified
We are learning more from a Bremen man who is trying to reunite some old photos with their...
Bremen man finds old photos, wants to return to owner

Latest News

Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73...
Nationstar Mortgage to refund $73M to borrowers under order citing failure to provide services
Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.
Ikea ends publication of annual catalog
Crews prepare to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the campus...
Virginia Military Institute removes Confederate statue
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.8%.
Indiana reports 42 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,700 new cases Monday
Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold