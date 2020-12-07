Caucus to fill resigned House seat to be held next week

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A caucus has been set to choose a replacement for Indiana House District 49 Representative Christy Stutzman.

She announced late last month that she is stepping down to devote more time to her family’s business at The Barns at Nappanee, formerly known as Amish Acres.

The caucus will be held next Tuesday on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. in Goshen at VFW Post 985.

The individual selected will fill the remainder of Stutzman’s term.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.