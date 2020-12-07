Brown scores 18, Michigan uses big 2nd-half run to beat UCF

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Chaundee Brown scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, Hunter Dickinson had 14 points and seven rebounds and Michigan used a 20-0 second-half run to beat Central Florida 80-58.

Michigan went on a 22-4 run to end the first half to take a 38-34 lead, and Brown scored the first eight points of the big second-half run.

Brown made three 3-pointers in the 20-0 spurt as the Wolverines outscored UCF 42-24 in the second half.

Brandon Mahan led UCF with 21 points, and Isaiah Adams added 11 points.

12/6/2020 6:48:11 PM (GMT -5:00)