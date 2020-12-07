Advertisement

Brown scores 18, Michigan uses big 2nd-half run to beat UCF

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Chaundee Brown scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, Hunter Dickinson had 14 points and seven rebounds and Michigan used a 20-0 second-half run to beat Central Florida 80-58.

Michigan went on a 22-4 run to end the first half to take a 38-34 lead, and Brown scored the first eight points of the big second-half run.

Brown made three 3-pointers in the 20-0 spurt as the Wolverines outscored UCF 42-24 in the second half.

Brandon Mahan led UCF with 21 points, and Isaiah Adams added 11 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/6/2020 6:48:11 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to a shooting scene late Friday night.
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating fatal shooting
His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified
Beloved hockey player remembered at ceremony Friday
Beloved hockey player remembered at ceremony Friday
The South Bend Common Council has voted 8-1 in favor of a citizens police review board.
South Bend police car damaged in shots fired incident
Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees
Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees

Latest News

Hauser nets 24, No. 8 Michigan St. tops Western Mich. 79-61
Plitt throws 4 TD passes in Ball St. win over C. Michigan
Tuttle, D lift No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6
Thompson, Stefanovic lead Purdue comeback, beat Valparaiso