Bremen man finds old photos, wants to return to owner

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - We are learning more from a Bremen man who is trying to reunite some old photos with their rightful owner.

16 News Now met with the man Sunday to learn more about how he came across these.

It was just another day out on a job for Joseph Travnicek from Bremen, when he came across something unusual.

“I was getting ready to blow some insulation, and something just caught my eye. I just said, oh wait, there are family members who might want to see this,” Travnicek said.

Dozens of photos with dates from the 1940s written on them left in a Mishawaka attic on Borley Avenue.

“Who else is really going to see some pictures from 1943?”

Each photo has some handwriting on the back, and Travnicek even found the negatives of the pictures.

Now he wants to find who they may belong to.

“It would be heartwarming to make this family have their pictures back. For what I did to make this happen, I hope the family gets what they deserve.”

As interesting as it has been for Travnicek to look through the photos, he hopes more than anything to find their rightful owner.

“It’s the holidays. Let’s have something good happen. We’re going through COVID, we’re going through this stuff. Wouldn’t it be great to see something awesome happen?” 12s

If you believe these photos may belong to you or someone you know, feel free to contact us at 16 News Now, and we can help you get in contact with Joseph.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.