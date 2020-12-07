Advertisement

April Rebelez Peanut Butter “BUCKEYE” Pretzel Bites

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Ingredients:

1 cup creamy peanut butter

3/4cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons softened butter ½ cup powdered sugar miniature pretzels 1 bag chocolate chips or chocolate wafers

Directions:

Line a baking sheet w/wax paper set aside. In mixing bowl, beat peanut butter & butter till combined. Add sugars & mix well. You should be able to roll mixture into small balls without sticking to your hands. Add more powdered sugar if needed to make it easier to roll out. Take each ball and sand which it between 2 pretzels. Place on wax paper cookie sheet. When you fill the cookie sheet, stick in freezer for a few minutes. Melt chocolate and dip each pretzel bites halfway into chocolate & place on wax paper to set.

