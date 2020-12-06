Advertisement

Tuttle, D lift No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6

Indiana’s victory snapped a 10-game skid in this series and enabled the Hoosiers to tie a program record with its sixth Big Ten victory of the season.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Jack Tuttle threw two touchdown passes and Indiana’s defense made a stand in the final minute as the 10th-ranked Hoosiers outlasted No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6 on Saturday. Indiana’s victory snapped a 10-game skid in this series and enabled the Hoosiers to tie a program record with its sixth Big Ten victory of the season. Indiana also earned six Big Ten wins in 1967 and 1987. The Hoosiers hadn’t beaten Wisconsin since 2002. Indiana clinched the victory when Reese Taylor broke up Graham Mertz’s fourth-and-10 pass to Chimere Dike in the end zone with 46 seconds left.

