South Bend police car damaged in shots fired incident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend police officer and his son are uninjured after the police car they were in was damaged in a shots fired incident.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the South Bend Police Department, an off-duty officer was driving his squad car, with his son in the passenger seat, near W. Sample St. and Grant when his vehicle was quote “struck by a projectile.”

Luckily, the officer and his son were not injured, but medics were called to the scene to check them out.

There is damage to the officer’s car, and it is being checked for evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.