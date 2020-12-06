Advertisement

Rivers, defense help Colts to 26-20 win over Houston Texans

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis defense dominated in the second half to lead the Colts to a 26-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left when they had second down from the Indy 2.

Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to seal the win.

12/6/2020 4:32:00 PM (GMT -5:00)

