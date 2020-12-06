Advertisement

Plitt throws 4 TD passes in Ball St. win over C. Michigan

Drew Plitt threw for 366 yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Ball State overwhelmed Central Michigan 45-20.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - Drew Plitt threw for 366 yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Ball State overwhelmed Central Michigan 45-20. The win moved the Cardinals into a first-place tie in the MAC’s West Division with Western Michigan and ended the Chippewas’ hopes of defending last year’s division title. Ball State took control of the game when Plitt ran it in from 12 yards out. The Cardinals’ defense forced a three-and-out, and their offense followed with a 54-yard scoring drive that ended when Plitt found Dylan Koch from five yards out with 13 seconds before halftime for a 24-7 lead.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to a shooting scene late Friday night.
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating fatal shooting
The crash happened at the intersection of South Spring Street and West 13th Street
Police chase leads to 2 killed in Mishawaka crash; family searching for answers
Fire on Sample
Commercial fire closes portion of Sample Street
Family members haven’t gotten a response from police in nearly two weeks. 16 News Now’s Josh...
16 News Now Investigates: Family seeks answers in police-involved death of Niles native Rodney Applewhite

Latest News

No. 3 Ohio State has no problem with Spartans in 52-12 win
Tuttle, D lift No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6
Martinez runs for 2, passes for 1, Huskers top Purdue 37-27
Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre...
Book leads No. 2 Irish past Syracuse 45-21 in home finale