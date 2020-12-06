Plitt throws 4 TD passes in Ball St. win over C. Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - Drew Plitt threw for 366 yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Ball State overwhelmed Central Michigan 45-20. The win moved the Cardinals into a first-place tie in the MAC’s West Division with Western Michigan and ended the Chippewas’ hopes of defending last year’s division title. Ball State took control of the game when Plitt ran it in from 12 yards out. The Cardinals’ defense forced a three-and-out, and their offense followed with a 54-yard scoring drive that ended when Plitt found Dylan Koch from five yards out with 13 seconds before halftime for a 24-7 lead.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)