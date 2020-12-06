Over 100 Christmas wreaths decorated for New Carlisle nursing home residents

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of volunteers are making this holiday season special for nursing home residents in New Carlisle.

Over 100 Christmas wreaths were placed outside resident windows at Hamilton Grove and Miller’s Marry Manor Sunday morning.

Organizer Cheryl Schweizer says she and two other woman began collecting and decorating each wreath two weeks ago. Their goal was to bring Christmas cheer to the windows of many of their nursing home friends who remain confined indoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have friends that are older that live here. We noticed that they seemed depressed because of the lack of interaction with the community and friends and family. Our family has always been close together and we get excited about doing things and helping out,” Schweizer says.

Schweizer says she hopes the efforts by her and her friends inspires others to do the same for nursing home residents in their communities during this difficult time.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.