Notre Dame PA announcer Mike Collins calls final game for the Irish

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s final home game of the 2020 season was also the final home game for long time PA announcer Mike Collins.

Collins, a former WNDU news director and anchor, has been calling games since 1982 and Saturday’s game marked his 233rd straight game at Notre Dame stadium.

Once the game was over, Collins got emotional and signed off with the words of Father Hesburgh, “God, Country, Notre Dame.”

