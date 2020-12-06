Advertisement

No. 3 Ohio State has no problem with Spartans in 52-12 win

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and Haskell Garrett scored on an interception to lift No. 3 Ohio State to an easy 52-12 victory over Michigan State.

The Buckeyes were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend.

They were without coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff.

Ohio State also had a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes.

Fields also ran for two touchdowns, and the Buckeyes led 28-0 at halftime.

Now the big question is whether Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played.

The Wolverines didn’t play this weekend for virus-related reasons.

12/5/2020 5:35:27 PM (GMT -5:00)

