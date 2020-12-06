Advertisement

Mishawaka business hosts holiday craft fair

By Carly Miller
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several local businesses were able to showcase their products at a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair in Mishawaka Saturday.

Hosted by 4ever Nutrition, everything from Christmas cups to hot chocolate bombs were for sale as well as 4ever Nutrition’s holiday flavored shakes and teas.

Each vendor at the fair donated an item to a prize raffle, and all of the money raised is benefitting Transformation Ministries in South Bend.

“I just think with COVID, a lot of people who have their own business, they’re struggling this year. With the holiday season, they’re doing their best trying to keep their doors open. They’re doing their best to try and keep their bills paid with their crafts that they make. Being able to support those means you’re helping build their dreams,” 4ever Nutrition Owner Tracy Post said.

For more on 4ever Nutrition, click here to visit their Facebook page.

