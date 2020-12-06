Advertisement

Martinez runs for 2, passes for 1, Huskers top Purdue 37-27

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Dec. 5, 2020
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to help Nebraska to a 37-27 victory over Purdue.

Martinez completed 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards and rushed for another 45 yards for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska took a 34-13 lead on Martinez’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the second half.

Purdue bounced back to narrow the deficit to 34-27 with two Jack Plummer touchdown passes.

However, Nebraska regained control with an eight play, 79-yard drive capped by Connor Culp’s 32-yard field goal, his third, with 7:04 to play.

Plummer completed 33 of 47 passes for 334 yards.

12/5/2020 5:37:45 PM (GMT -5:00)

