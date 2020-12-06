Advertisement

Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees(WNDU)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cressy & Everett Real Estate did something special for their agents and staff this year since they could not gather for their annual holiday party.

They ordered around 200 take-home family meals from LaSalle Grill.

“2020 has been a difficult year for so many people, personally as well as in business. So, when we have a chance to give back to others, and when we have a chance to bring our agents and staff together, and have them share a moment like they are sharing this weekend with these meals, that’s really special to us,” said President of Cressy & Everett Real Estate, John De Souza.

Each box had a house salad, entrees of choice, sides and dessert.

“Oh, it’s been a wonderful reaction. What really heartens me more is that some of them have actually chosen to pay it forward and donate meals to other families, families in need, as well as healthcare workers,” John De Souza said

Cressy & Everett Real Estate said this was also a chance to help local businesses.

“An opportunity like this, that Cressy has chosen to do, might be something that is the new normal for us...Being able to see shining guests faces again and being able to surprise them. It’s fantastic. Cressy has done a great job at orchestrating the whole thing,” said General Manager of Lasalle Hospitality Group Casey Dvorak.

