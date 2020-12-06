A light snow shower is possible in western areas into Monday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a light northerly breeze. A high in the upper 30s will be feeling a bit chillier than that especially with those clouds hanging around. There is a slight chance of a light rain/snow shower in the evening. High of 38.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a light snow shower overnight and into the morning. These will be very light and brief if they do pop up over your area. Another cold night. Low of 26.

MONDAY: A chance of a light snow shower during the morning with clouds hanging around into the afternoon. A few more peaks of sunshine are possible as clouds begin to clear late in the day. Staying cool. High of 38.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds beginning to thin out. Another calm but cold night with temperatures going down into middle 20s again. Low of 26.

LONG RANGE: Tuesday the sunshine will return as high pressure moves back over the area. Wednesday and Thursday also look mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the upper 40s late in the week. Then more clouds move in as a more unsettled pattern looks to set up here in Michiana. The warmer air will likely lead to rain showers Friday evening through Saturday. Then it does appear that the pattern will shift and bring some colder air in and could feed into some snow showers heading into the following week. This is still very far out, and we will be watching this time frame for rain or snow so keep checking back for the latest updated with your First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.