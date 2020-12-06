A few light snow showers possible overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and again turning cold with temperatures dropping into the middle 20s. After midnight a few light lake effect snow showers will likely develop in western counties. These will be light and last through the early morning. Potentially producing a dusting in some places, other will just see some flakes and wet pavement. Low of 26.

MONDAY: The light snow showers in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the late morning. Temperatures will warm again into the upper 30s with some peaks of sunshine throughout the afternoon. High of 38.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to thin out a bit. Another cold night with some locations falling into the low 20s. Low of 29.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sunshine throughout the day with temperatures getting up to near 40 by the afternoon. Another calm day, but brighter with a little more sunshine peaking through. High of 40.

LONG RANGE: A warm up is coming this week. Temperatures will approach the 50 degree mark Wednesday through Saturday. Sunshine with some clouds mixed in for both Wednesday and Thursday. More cloud cover will move in Friday and into the weekend as it does appear a more unsettled patter will set up in Michiana. Warmer temperatures likely will lead to rain for the first half of next weekend and then cold air begins to filter in as snow showers will be likely heading into the following week. Our first very cold air mass could be possible after next weekend. This unsettled pattern along with the timing and type of precipitation is likely to change as we refine the forecast as we near those dates. Please keep checking back with your First Alert Weather Team for the latest forecast!

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 35

Sunday’s Low: 28

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

