Thompson, Stefanovic lead Purdue comeback, beat Valparaiso

Isaiah Thompson scored eight of his 14 points in the last 5:32
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Isaiah Thompson scored eight of his 14 points in the last 5:32, Sasha Stefanovic led with 19 and Purdue rallied past stubborn Valparaiso 68-61 after trailing for most of the game. Zach Edey’s free throws with 6:48 remaining gave Purdue a 54-53 lead - its first since 3-2 with just over two minutes gone. Thompson extended the lead to 58-53 with a free throw and a 3-pointer and made four more from the line in the last 51 seconds to secure the comeback. Valparaiso, which hadn’t beaten Purdue since 1965, leapt out to a 34-23 halftime lead thanks to 55% shooting and deadeye 3-point shooting from Jacob Ognacevich (3-for-3) and Donovan Clay (2-for-2).

