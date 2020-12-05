Advertisement

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide called to shooting scene

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to a shooting scene late Friday night.
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to a shooting scene late Friday night.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to a shooting scene late Friday night.

CHMU was called in just after 11:30 p.m. to the area of Michigan and Sample in South Bend, near the center for the homeless.

Our reporter on the scene said there are several South Bend officers on foot who are searching the large, roped-off area.

This is a developing story.

Stick with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified
The crash happened at the intersection of South Spring Street and West 13th Street
Police chase leads to 2 killed in Mishawaka crash; family searching for answers
Family members haven’t gotten a response from police in nearly two weeks. 16 News Now’s Josh...
16 News Now Investigates: Family seeks answers in police-involved death of Niles native Rodney Applewhite
Fire on Sample
Commercial fire closes portion of Sample Street
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

Latest News

Bears in the Air starts with virtual kickoff party
Beloved hockey player remembered at ceremony Friday
Beloved hockey player remembered at ceremony Friday
His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified
We are learning more about a Goshen man and his passion for cycling despite the fact that he is...
Goshen man has passion for cycling, despite battling cancer