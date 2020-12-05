St. Joseph County Metro Homicide called to shooting scene

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to a shooting scene late Friday night.

CHMU was called in just after 11:30 p.m. to the area of Michigan and Sample in South Bend, near the center for the homeless.

Our reporter on the scene said there are several South Bend officers on foot who are searching the large, roped-off area.

This is a developing story.

