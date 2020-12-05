Pet Vet: Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You may be familiar with the devastating AIDS virus, but cats can be affected by a similar condition. The feline AIDS virus is a serious threat to cats, and 16 News Now Zach Horner talked with Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, to learn more about Immunodeficiency HIV, or Human Immunodeficiency Virus, FIV, or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus.

High Risk Sources of Feline AIDS:

Cat bite of infected cat

Breeding by infected cat

Low Risk Sources of Feline AIDS:

Contaminated water and food dishes

Contaminated litter pans ·

Non-aggressive casual contact

Preventing Feline AIDS virus:

Keep cats indoors

Test newly adopted cats

Thorough hygiene after contact with an infected cat

Vaccination

Feline AIDS Virus (FIV) Facts:

FIV only affects cats (not people nor dogs)

FIV is similar to Feline Leukemia Virus

Non-neutered outdoor male cats at highest risk

FIV is fatal

Avoiding contact is the best prevention

