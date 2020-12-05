Advertisement

Pet Vet: Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV)

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You may be familiar with the devastating AIDS virus, but cats can be affected by a similar condition. The feline AIDS virus is a serious threat to cats, and 16 News Now Zach Horner talked with Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, to learn more about Immunodeficiency HIV, or Human Immunodeficiency Virus, FIV, or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus.

High Risk Sources of Feline AIDS:

  • Cat bite of infected cat
  • Breeding by infected cat

Low Risk Sources of Feline AIDS:

  • Contaminated water and food dishes
  • Contaminated litter pans ·
  • Non-aggressive casual contact

Preventing Feline AIDS virus:

  • Keep cats indoors
  • Test newly adopted cats
  • Thorough hygiene after contact with an infected cat
  • Vaccination

Feline AIDS Virus (FIV) Facts:

  • FIV only affects cats (not people nor dogs)
  • FIV is similar to Feline Leukemia Virus
  • Non-neutered outdoor male cats at highest risk
  • FIV is fatal
  • Avoiding contact is the best prevention

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified
The crash happened at the intersection of South Spring Street and West 13th Street
Police chase leads to 2 killed in Mishawaka crash; family searching for answers
Fire on Sample
Commercial fire closes portion of Sample Street
Family members haven’t gotten a response from police in nearly two weeks. 16 News Now’s Josh...
16 News Now Investigates: Family seeks answers in police-involved death of Niles native Rodney Applewhite
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to a shooting scene late Friday night.
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to a shooting scene late Friday night.
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating fatal shooting
Bears in the Air starts with virtual kickoff party
Beloved hockey player remembered at ceremony Friday
Beloved hockey player remembered at ceremony Friday
His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified