Michigan State Police collect toys for ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ campaign

Officers in Stevensville and Niles greeted shoppers outside Meijer and Walmart to see how many...
Officers in Stevensville and Niles greeted shoppers outside Meijer and Walmart to see how many toys, gift cards, and treats they could collect in four hours.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -Michigan State Police officers collected toys and non-perishables for this year’s Stuff a Blue Goose campaign.

For those of you who might not know, the nickname for the state police cars is a “blue goose”.

Officers in Stevensville and Niles greeted shoppers outside Meijer and Walmart to see how many toys, gift cards, and treats they could collect in four hours.

Officers in Niles ended up having to call in for backup after their first blue goose filled up.

Now more than ever do these officers appreciate the generosity shown by their community members.

“I think that everybody is recognizing that 2020 has been trying for a lot of people. With the pandemic, economic situations for some people maybe being out of work, we understand there’s a greater need this year potentially than in years past. Those children are victims of those circumstances that are sometimes beyond their control, much like the rest of us with what’s going on in today’s day in age. So this is something we can do for those children to help brighten their future and make it a little bit better for them,” said Niles Assistant Post Commander Lt. Jeremy Carlisle.

The donations in Niles benefit the Mosaic Wonderland Toy Store, Redbud Area Ministries and Helping Hands of Cass County.

