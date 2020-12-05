Advertisement

Irish prepare for a senior day unlike any other

The families will still be at the stadium this year, but they can not join the team on the field until after the game.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the Notre Dame football team wraps up a regular season like no other at home against Syracuse on senior day.

In a normal year, Brian Kelly would hug his seniors before he sends them out to the field to join their parents.

The families will still be at the stadium this year, but they can not join the team on the field until after the game.

That is when the Irish will have a unique senior celebration. The seniors will have a bio put up on the jumbotron and families will then be able to take pictures.

Kelly says these seniors deserve to be celebrated, and he has just one rule for senior day.

“No hugging, I have a no hugging policy,” Kelly said. “I’m kidding. We will not do the traditional pregame where our players run out and it’s primarily because they’re running out to faculty and staff. Most of our guys would run out to a standing ovation because they do so well academically, so I’m sure all the faculty and staff that are there would give them a round of applause, and be recognized as such in their senior day.”

Senior day on Saturday will come after the Syracuse game.

The Irish and the Orange get things rolling on WNDU at 2:30 PM. Be sure to tune in at 1:30 PM for 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff pregame show as the countdown crew gets you ready for the regular season finale.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified
The crash happened at the intersection of South Spring Street and West 13th Street
Police chase leads to 2 killed in Mishawaka crash; family searching for answers
Family members haven’t gotten a response from police in nearly two weeks. 16 News Now’s Josh...
16 News Now Investigates: Family seeks answers in police-involved death of Niles native Rodney Applewhite
Fire on Sample
Commercial fire closes portion of Sample Street
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

Latest News

Facing a 4-2 deficit midway through the third period, goals by Jake Pivonka, Solag Bakich and...
No. 13 Irish storm back to defeat No. 20 Sun Devils, 5-4
Thompson, Stefanovic lead Purdue comeback, beat Valparaiso
No. 8 Michigan St survives scare, beats Detroit Mercy 83-76
Head coach Niele Ivey says it was good to see both of them back on the floor.
Sam Brunelle and Katlyn Gilbert get first action of the season against Michigan