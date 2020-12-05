Irish prepare for a senior day unlike any other

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the Notre Dame football team wraps up a regular season like no other at home against Syracuse on senior day.

In a normal year, Brian Kelly would hug his seniors before he sends them out to the field to join their parents.

The families will still be at the stadium this year, but they can not join the team on the field until after the game.

That is when the Irish will have a unique senior celebration. The seniors will have a bio put up on the jumbotron and families will then be able to take pictures.

Kelly says these seniors deserve to be celebrated, and he has just one rule for senior day.

“No hugging, I have a no hugging policy,” Kelly said. “I’m kidding. We will not do the traditional pregame where our players run out and it’s primarily because they’re running out to faculty and staff. Most of our guys would run out to a standing ovation because they do so well academically, so I’m sure all the faculty and staff that are there would give them a round of applause, and be recognized as such in their senior day.”

Senior day on Saturday will come after the Syracuse game.

The Irish and the Orange get things rolling on WNDU at 2:30 PM. Be sure to tune in at 1:30 PM for 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff pregame show as the countdown crew gets you ready for the regular season finale.

