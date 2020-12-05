Advertisement

Indiana reports 78 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,793 new cases Saturday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.4%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.4%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 7,793 more COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,255 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 5,910 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 375,019 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

St. Joseph County has had 19,720 (+293) cases and 281 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 19,232 (+218) cases and 251 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,458 (+84) cases and 108 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,268 (+54) cases and 50 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,565 (+94) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,659 (+27) cases and 35 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,112 (+39) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,019 (+27) cases and 20 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 535 (+18) cases and 21 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

