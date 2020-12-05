Advertisement

Community rallies for girl battling cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALIEN, Mich. (WNDU) - A community is coming together to support a young girl battling cancer.

7-year-old Lily Mullen is currently going through an intense round of chemotherapy.

This afternoon, friends planned a surprise drive-by parade for her in Galien, Michigan.

Local fire departments and even Santa Claus participated too.

They say they hope this parade will help lift up Lily’s spirits.

“It happened on a really good week. This last week was, she was getting chemo every single day this week for seven hours every day, and it wears on her and she gets sad and so we’re sitting out here and she sees the cars go by and she’s like mommy this is the best day ever,” said Lily’s parents, Megan and Jason Mullen.

There is a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses.

If you would like to donate, click here.

