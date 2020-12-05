Advertisement

Chilly end to the weekend with a few light snow showers possible Sunday evening

A chilly end to the weekend with highs in the upper 30s. A few light snow showers are possible overnight Sunday and into Monday. Then the sun will come out and we warm up through next week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a light breeze. This will keep things very chilly overnight with a low heading into the middle 20s. Low of 26.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a light northerly breeze. A high in the upper 30s will be feeling a bit chillier than that especially with those clouds hanging around. There is a slight chance of a light rain/snow shower in the evening. High of 38.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a light snow shower overnight and into the morning. These will be very light and brief if they do pop up over your area. Another cold night. Low of 26.

MONDAY: A chance of a light snow shower during the morning with clouds hanging around into the afternoon. A few more peaks of sunshine are possible as clouds begin to clear late in the day. Staying cool. High of 38.

LONG RANGE: Tuesday the sunshine will return as high pressure moves back over the area. Wednesday and Thursday also look mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the upper 40s late in the week. Then more clouds move in as a more unsettled pattern looks to set up here in Michiana. The warmer air will likely lead to rain showers Friday evening through Saturday. Then it does appear that the pattern will shift and bring some colder air in and could feed into some snow showers heading into the following week. This is still very far out, and we will be watching this time frame for rain or snow so keep checking back for the latest updated with your First Alert Weather Team.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 38

Saturday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 12-4-2020