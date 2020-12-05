Advertisement

Beloved hockey player remembered at ceremony Friday

By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local man and beloved hockey player was remembered Friday night for his impact on our community.

The ceremony took place at the Ice Box in South Bend,

Jeff Lafferty died from coronavirus a few weeks ago and battled cancer for several years.

He was just 49 years old.

At the ceremony, his number 30 jersey was retired by the Riley High School Hockey team where he played goalie back in the 1980′s.

Lafferty was dedicated to the game of hockey and had a strong impact on others.

“I know everyone thinks of him as a coach, mentor, as a friend, scorekeeper...whatever he was. For me he was my brother,” said Jim Lafferty.

Speakers said Lafferty was an icon to the South Bend Hockey Community and always wanted the best for everyone.

“He just loved the game of hockey and he loved his family...” said wife Chris Lafferty.

One of Lafferty’s famous sayings was: Hard Work Beats Talent When Talent Doesn’t Work Hard.

Family members said they are still mourning his loss and take it day by day.

They also say they are planning a celebration for Lafferty in spring.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified
The crash happened at the intersection of South Spring Street and West 13th Street
Police chase leads to 2 killed in Mishawaka crash; family searching for answers
Family members haven’t gotten a response from police in nearly two weeks. 16 News Now’s Josh...
16 News Now Investigates: Family seeks answers in police-involved death of Niles native Rodney Applewhite
Fire on Sample
Commercial fire closes portion of Sample Street
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

Latest News

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to a shooting scene late Friday night.
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide called to shooting scene
Bears in the Air starts with virtual kickoff party
His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified
We are learning more about a Goshen man and his passion for cycling despite the fact that he is...
Goshen man has passion for cycling, despite battling cancer