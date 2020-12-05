Beloved hockey player remembered at ceremony Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local man and beloved hockey player was remembered Friday night for his impact on our community.

The ceremony took place at the Ice Box in South Bend,

Jeff Lafferty died from coronavirus a few weeks ago and battled cancer for several years.

He was just 49 years old.

At the ceremony, his number 30 jersey was retired by the Riley High School Hockey team where he played goalie back in the 1980′s.

Lafferty was dedicated to the game of hockey and had a strong impact on others.

“I know everyone thinks of him as a coach, mentor, as a friend, scorekeeper...whatever he was. For me he was my brother,” said Jim Lafferty.

Speakers said Lafferty was an icon to the South Bend Hockey Community and always wanted the best for everyone.

“He just loved the game of hockey and he loved his family...” said wife Chris Lafferty.

One of Lafferty’s famous sayings was: Hard Work Beats Talent When Talent Doesn’t Work Hard.

Family members said they are still mourning his loss and take it day by day.

They also say they are planning a celebration for Lafferty in spring.

