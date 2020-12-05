Bears in the Air starts with virtual kickoff party

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend International Airport hosted a virtual kickoff party to help start its annual Bears in the Air program.

The program, which is in its ninth year, provides teddy bears to patients at children’s hospitals.

Their goal is to raise $20,000 for the holiday season, and so far they’ve raised more than $13,000.

With the support they’ve had so far, more than 11,000 new teddy bears have been delivered to children at Elkhart General Hospital, Lakeland Hospital, Memorial Children’s Hospital, and Saint Joseph Health System.

Also, $56,000 has been provided in financial assistance to the Robert L. Miller Senior Veteran’s Center.

“We said, ‘well, who could use help? Children in the hospital over the holiday season instead of being home with family. How do we help them? How do we do that? Well, all kids like teddy bears.’ And so we continued, and so then from bears in the airport we came up with the title Bears in the Air,” said Mike Daigle, South Bend International Airport CEO and Executive Director.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 18.

Click here for a link to the program’s donation page.

