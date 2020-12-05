2nd Chance: Rosie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week we are highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Meet Rosie. Rosie is her name, but you might call her lucky. She is 4-years-old, weighs 32 pounds and is one happy girl. Pet Refuge took her in when she needed surgery to remove a bladder stone.

She feels much better now and is ready for a new home. She does need to be on special diet to keep her feeling well.

She loves to cuddle and go for walks. If you have a home with a fence where she can be the only dog, she’s your girl!

If you want to adopt Rosie or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 231-1122. You can also log onto their website at petrefuge.com or like them on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.