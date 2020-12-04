Advertisement

Women arrested after police chase crosses state lines

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women are arrested in LaPorte County after leading police on a chase that spanned multiple states.

It started last Sunday just before 11:45 a.m. when Michigan City police were called to a theft at the Meijer on Franklin Street.

After traveling various city streets, the chase ended up onto US 20 and eventually onto I-94.

LaPorte County sheriff deputies became involved in the chase at this point, following the vehicle into Berrien County.

That’s when the vehicle exited I-94 and went south on Michigan 239 to go back into LaPorte County.

The vehicle then took Indiana 39 all the way to US 20, where it headed east and eventually hit a tire deflation device set up by officers.

But that didn’t stop them.

The vehicle took the State Road 2 exit at the dogbone interchange and traveled all the way into the city limits of LaPorte, traveling through city streets before eventually hitting a parked car, finally ending the chase.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Shannon Burton of Elkhart, refused to follow commands given by deputies and was taken into custody.

The front seat passenger also refused to follow commands given by deputies and was taken into custody, but she refused to provide any identification.

The investigation continues, but police say the vehicle they were in had been reported stolen out of St. Joseph County.

