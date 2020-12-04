Whitmer seeks $400M in virus spending in Legislature

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking state lawmakers to approve $300 million in spending to fight the coronavirus into 2021, including money to support the broad-based distribution of vaccines.

Thursday’s request is in addition to the Democratic governor’s previous call for $100 million in direct aid to people and businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.

COVID-19 funding and other outbreak-related bills are a top priority in the remaining two weeks of session.

The state budget office says the $300 million is needed to continue critical response activities that cannot be funded with previously authorized federal aid after Dec. 30.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)