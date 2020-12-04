Watervilet business cited for COVID-19 violations

WATERVILET, Mich. (WNDU) - The State of Michigan has cited nine businesses for COVID-19 workplace safety violations, and that includes one business in Berrien County.

Lane Automotive in Watervliet was fined $3,500.

Officials say there was a lack of face coverings when employees were within six feet of each other.

Also, barriers were allowed to be removed in break rooms so employees could sit next to each other.

The inspection was initiated from an employee complaint.

