The Gift of Lights continues this weekend at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo will continue celebrating the holiday season with the Gift of Lights this weekend.

You can stroll through the zoo and enjoy scenic light displays all weekend from 5-9 p.m.

Santa will be at the red barn taking pictures from 6 – 8 p.m., and Elsa from Frozen will make a special appearance on Sunday.

For an extra $4, you can ride the train, get a festive head band and some hot chocolate too.

“I think this light experience itself is very unique compared to other lighting experiences around because it is at the zoo,” said Josh Sisk, executive director. “How many light festivals can you come to actually feed goats and get to have that little animal experience at the same time?”

Guests need to purchase tickets ahead of time.

The Gift of Lights will take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through December 20.

