St. Joseph County Council votes to ban leaf burning again

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Odds are St. Joseph County residents have legally burned their last leaf.

This week the St. Joseph County Council voted to ban leaf burning—again.

Members rewrote a previously passed ordinance on the subject of air pollution.

The first ordinance specifically called for two weeks worth of amnesty periods each year during which residents were legally allowed to burn.

“There should be no leaves burned and that’s both a air pollution issue for people with certain breathing, COPD, asthmatic conditions. It’s also fire safety,” said St. Joseph County Council member Diana Hess.

The new ordinance takes a zero tolerance stance on burning.

While warnings can be issued, Violators face fines of not less than $10 and not more than $1,000 for a first offense.

Multiple agencies would be empowered to enforce the new rules.

“The health department, the sheriff’s department, and the township fire departments can write, can issue tickets,” Hess explained.

“I don’t like passing legislation that leaves that much open to interpretation,” St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney told 16 News Now.

Kostielney said he has yet to decide if he will support or oppose the ordinance with commissioners set to vote next Tuesday.

Kostielney feels the measure gives too many enforcers too many options. “Let’s say Clay fire gives a warning, but Penn Township fire gives a $500 fine the first one, I mean I don’t know that would be the case, but that concerns me that inconsistency is built into the ordinance.”

Diana Hess is confident that the fine flexibility would not be abused. “This isn’t to raise money by issuing fines, it’s to send a message to the community that we’re taking this seriously, that leaf burning, we don’t want leaf burning in our county.”

The council vote on the new leaf burning ordinance was 7 to 1 creating the impression that the measure is veto proof.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.