Advertisement

St. Joseph Community Foundation receives grant from Lilly Endowment

By Joshua Short
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local community foundation is celebrating after receiving a big grant.

The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County announced today they’ve landed the grant from Lilly Endowment Incorporated, totaling more than $4 million.

Community foundations around the state proposed a large-scale community leadership initiative.

And St. Joseph County’s Foundation proposed its 21st Century Scholars Success Initiative, a promising program middle school parents should know about.

“The 21st Century Scholars Program is available to students who are on free and reduced lunch, basically if they complete a number of steps and stay with the program, they can go to any state college or university in Indiana for free,” said Rose Meissner, President of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.

The money will support the 21st Century Scholars Program, which is state funded.

But the money will go toward efforts to better communicate this opportunity to local families, provide them with college and career counseling support and start a fellowship program.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of South Spring Street and West 13th Street
Police chase leads to 2 killed in Mishawaka crash; family searching for answers
Family members haven’t gotten a response from police in nearly two weeks. 16 News Now’s Josh...
16 News Now Investigates: Family seeks answers in police-involved death of Niles native Rodney Applewhite
Elkhart Co. sheriff says officers won’t enforce COVID-19 ordinance
Former Mishawaka PTA council president sentenced
Former Mishawaka PTA council president sentenced
Local health officials react to shortening of quarantine period by CDC

Latest News

1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Syracuse at Notre Dame
There have been 9,661 deaths and 389,032 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,689 more cases Friday
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Whitmer seeks $400M in virus spending in Legislature
Statewide, 3,289 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 84 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,003 new cases Friday