St. Joseph Community Foundation receives grant from Lilly Endowment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local community foundation is celebrating after receiving a big grant.

The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County announced today they’ve landed the grant from Lilly Endowment Incorporated, totaling more than $4 million.

Community foundations around the state proposed a large-scale community leadership initiative.

And St. Joseph County’s Foundation proposed its 21st Century Scholars Success Initiative, a promising program middle school parents should know about.

“The 21st Century Scholars Program is available to students who are on free and reduced lunch, basically if they complete a number of steps and stay with the program, they can go to any state college or university in Indiana for free,” said Rose Meissner, President of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.

The money will support the 21st Century Scholars Program, which is state funded.

But the money will go toward efforts to better communicate this opportunity to local families, provide them with college and career counseling support and start a fellowship program.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.