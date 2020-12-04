Advertisement

South Bend Residence Inn changing brand

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A change in brand is taking place at an established South Bend inn.

The sign outside, what has been the Residence Inn by Marriott on Niles Avenue, is now covered up.

16 News Now has confirmed that the property will be affiliated with a company called Vivo in the future.

The Vivo Living Facebook page says the company converts low demand hotels to luxury efficiency apartments across the U.S.

