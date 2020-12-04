South Bend Housing Authority to meet with residents of Rabbi Shulman Plaza Apartments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tenants of the Rabbi Shulman Plaza Apartments will finally meet with the South Bend Housing Authority weeks after being told they must move out.

The housing authority is reportedly hosting a public meeting next Monday.

According to South Bend Mayor James Mueller’s Administration, the housing authority is in the process of submitting a relocation plan to HUD.

In a statement, Mueller’s administration said in part: “The South Bend Housing Authority has also clarified that the date by which residents will have to move cannot be determined until HUD approves the plan.”

Residents said they have been frustrated by the lack of transparency from the housing authority.

“We are not getting any transparency in honest fashion at all from them. There’s a big question mark on everything that’s going on. We have winter around the corner coming. We are right in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic. They are talking about putting us out. Where? Where are we suppose to go?” asked resident Gary May.

At a meeting Thursday, Indiana Legal Services told residents that they are under no legal obligation to leave unless they receive an official, written eviction letter.

The South Bend Tenant Association also discussed several housing options, including an assisted living center that is willing to house some of these individuals who are 62 and older.

For a month, residents have also complained about the poor condition of the building, including bed bugs, broken doors and trash everywhere.

They also claim the building has been in poor condition for quite some time.

