Sam Brunelle and Katlyn Gilbert get first action of the season against Michigan

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s team fell to Michigan 76-66 on Thursday night but the short handed Irish received some more depth.

Forward Sam Brunelle and guard Katlyn Gilbert made their season debuts off the bench against the Wolverines.

The two combined for just 10 points in limited action - Brunelle scored six points in 17 minutes while Gilbert added four points in 29 minutes.

Head coach Niele Ivey says it was good to see both of them back on the floor.

“Both of them haven’t been practicing full force,” Ivey said. “It was just great to have that depth, to have two starters from last year to come off the bench so I was really happy with that. We have to work on our rhythm just everyone trying to get that chemistry. We haven’t had that. That’s going to take a little bit of time.”

The next time the Irish will be back on the floor to develop that chemistry will be Sunday at 2 PM against IUPUI.

The game will be shown on ACC Network extra.

