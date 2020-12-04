Advertisement

Notre Dame men’s basketball adds Detroit Mercy to the schedule this Sunday

Irish guard Dane Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points against the Titans last season.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is another Notre Dame men’s basketball schedule change to announce this week, but this time it is good news.

The Irish will host Detroit Mercy this Sunday at Purcell Pavilion.

Irish guard Dane Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points against the Titans last season. Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari’s son, Brad, plays for Detroit Mercy.

Notre Dame had three games that were scheduled this week canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Tennessee, Western Michigan and Purdue Fort Wayne, but now, Mike Brey’s boys will be able to play some ball.

The Irish tip off against Detroit Mercy Sunday at 7 PM. The game will be shown on the ACC Network.

