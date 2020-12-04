Notre Dame hopes to win out at home for third consecutive season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish have won 23 consecutive games inside Rock’s House. It’s the second longest home winning streak in Notre Dame history.

Frank Leahy’s lads won 28 straight from 1942 to 1950.

The last loss for the Irish at Notre Dame Stadium came at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs in the home opener in 2017. Georgia ended up losing in the National Championship that year.

The Irish won a few weeks later against Miami of Ohio on September 30, and the rest is history.

With a win on Saturday against Syracuse, Notre Dame would capture its third consecutive undefeated season at home.

Before every season, one of Notre Dame’s main goals is to win out at home.

“We always talk about protecting the house and understanding when we go out there in that stadium, it’s our house and we have to protect it at all times,” Irish defensive end Ade Ogundeji said.

The Irish say in order to win at home, they have to bring the energy. The Domers hope to bring the intensity once again in the home finale on Saturday.

“Any time you win consistently, and we are talking 23 consecutive games at home, it’s something to feel a great deal of pride about,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “I think what is most important about this is the consistency in preparation and in performance. You have to do that over three years and that is an incredible achievement.”

Notre Dame will take on 1-9 Syracuse in the season finale Saturday afternoon.

The last time the Orange made the trek to South Bend, Syracuse overcame a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to top Charlie Weis’ Irish 24-23 in 2008.

However, as of Friday evening, the Domers enter the contest as 33.5 point favorites against the Orange.

The game will be shown on WNDU at 2:30 PM. Be sure to tune in at 1:30 PM for 16 News Now’s award winning Countdown to Kickoff pregame show.

