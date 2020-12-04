Michigan reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,689 more cases Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 81 more COVID-19 deaths and 8,689 more cases on Friday.

There have been 9,661 deaths and 389,032 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 175* more coronavirus deaths and 7,146 more cases were reported. (*The deaths announced include 112 identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 81 more coronavirus deaths and 6,955 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 190* more coronavirus deaths and 5,793 more cases were reported.

Monday: 98 more coronavirus deaths and 10,428 more cases were reported. (Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 28th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,214 per day.)

Berrien County has had 116 (+2) deaths and 7,432 (+216) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 30 (+0) deaths and 2,407 (+65) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 37 (+0) deaths and 2,776 (+45) confirmed and probable cases.

