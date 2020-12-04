Advertisement

Medical Moment: Helping students with ADHD during the pandemic

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How to help a child with ADHD cope with COVID—that story’s in today’s Medical Moment.

The pandemic has disrupted nearly every child’s life in some way.

But for kids with ADHD, the virus poses extra challenges.

Martie Salt reports on some ways to help kids and teens manage their symptoms during an uncertain time.

Experts say, if your child takes medicine, don’t have them stop during the pandemic.

Also, try to limit the amount of negative news your child watches, reads, or listens to.

