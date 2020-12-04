Advertisement

Longtime Cubs TV announcer Kasper joins White Sox radio team

A Michigan native, Kasper cited the childhood influence of the late Ernie Harwell in making the move, as well as a desire to call a World Series.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Len Kasper, the Chicago Cubs’ longtime TV play-by-play announcer, is joining the radio booth of the crosstown White Sox. Kasper, who spent 16 seasons on the North Side, will call games alongside former major leaguer Darrin Jackson. He replaces Andy Masur, who took over after longtime announcer Ed Farmer died in April. Kasper also will work 20 to 25 games as a member of the TV broadcast team. A Michigan native, Kasper cited the childhood influence of the late Ernie Harwell in making the move, as well as a desire to call a World Series.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of South Spring Street and West 13th Street
Police chase leads to 2 killed in Mishawaka crash; family searching for answers
Family members haven’t gotten a response from police in nearly two weeks. 16 News Now’s Josh...
16 News Now Investigates: Family seeks answers in police-involved death of Niles native Rodney Applewhite
Elkhart Co. sheriff says officers won’t enforce COVID-19 ordinance
Former Mishawaka PTA council president sentenced
Former Mishawaka PTA council president sentenced
Local health officials react to shortening of quarantine period by CDC

Latest News

Notre Dame is 42-6 since that 2016 season.
Irish seniors say strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis deserves credit for the program turn around
Irish guard Dane Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points against the Titans last season.
Notre Dame men’s basketball adds Detroit Mercy to the schedule this Sunday
1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Syracuse at Notre Dame
Seniors helped turn around Notre Dame football program after 2016
Seniors helped turn around Notre Dame football program after 2016