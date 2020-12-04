Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy expected to ‘let it go’ against Syracuse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s no secret, Vegas expects Notre Dame to dominate Syracuse this weekend.

The 9-0 Irish are 33.5 point favorites against the 1-9 Orange. The Notre Dame walk-ons are much more than likely to see the field.

However, one Domer who hasn’t seen a lot of action recently will have more of a role on Saturday - Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy.

Lenzy played in a limited number of snaps last Friday against North Carolina in his first game action since suffering a hamstring strain against Pitt on October 24.

Lenzy did not record a reception in his return back to the gridiron, but Brian Kelly knows what kind of a weapon Lenzy can be and expects him to get some looks on Saturday.

“This should be a week where he can really just let it go,” Kelly said. “This will be a an opportunity for us to really start to create some things in the offense for him. As I mentioned to you last week when we had this, I thought he was really close. This should be a week where he’s not even thinking about it, he can just let it go. He’ll be very helpful for us. A guy that has fresh legs this late in the season will be extremely helpful to our offense.”

Lenzy will look to make his first reception since the Florida State game on October 10 when the Irish take on the Orange this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM on WNDU.

