Irish seniors say strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis deserves credit for the program turn around

Notre Dame is 42-6 since that 2016 season.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the Irish seniors were high school recruits, they committed to a Notre Dame football program that had just finished the 2016 season 4-8 overall.

Of course, a lot has changed since the seniors stepped foot on campus.

For starters, Notre Dame is 42-6 since that 2016 season. The Irish are one win away from winning out at Notre Dame Stadium for the third consecutive year. Plus, the Domers are on the door step of its second college football playoff appearance in three seasons.

The turn around has been remarkable. However, the seniors say strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis should get a ton of the credit for the turn around.

“After the season, when Balis came along, I think that was just a big turning point for us because he brought in a discipline to our team but also a strength and conditioning and mental side to it too,” Irish defensive end Ade Ogundeji said. “I think when we had that new staff and that new change, we all knew this was a new program, and we are going to go somewhere that we haven’t been before. We are going to push ourselves like we haven’t pushed ourselves before.”

The Irish are already going somewhere they’ve never been before, and that’s a conference championship game on December 19.

Notre Dame has one game left before the ACC title game, and that’s the regular season finale tomorrow against Syracuse..

That will be a 2:30 PM kick on WNDU. Be sure to tune in at 1:30 PM for 16 New Now’s award winning Countdown to Kickoff pregame show.

