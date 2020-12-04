Indiana reports 84 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,003 new cases Friday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 84 more COVID-19 deaths and 8,003 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,289 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 5,832 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 367,329 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 8,527 more cases were reported. 3,362 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 91 more coronavirus deaths and 6,655 more cases were reported. 3,441 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 142 more coronavirus deaths and 5,518 more cases were reported. 3,460 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 38 more coronavirus deaths and 5,713 more cases were reported. 3,401 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 4,335 more cases were reported. 3,392 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 19,435 (+288) cases and 262 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 19,020 (+220) cases and 249 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,377 (+96) cases and 106 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,214 (+88) cases and 49 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,472 (+41) cases and 52 (+2) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,625 (+26) cases and 34 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,076 (+33) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 992 (+28) cases and 19 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 517 (+20) cases and 21 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

